'Qualified' TET candidates stage stir

KOLKATA: Hundreds of candidates, who claimed to have cleared Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014, staged a sit-in on Monday outside the office of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education in Salt Lake, demanding that they be given immediate job appointment letters.



The agitators said that they had appeared for two interviews after qualifying the written TET 2014 examination, but did not get jobs vide its panel, which, according to the board, has expired.Asserting that they would not want to appear for a fresh examination, announced by the government for this year, the candidates demanded that they be appointed as teachers in West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided schools as per the previous merit list.

Despite persuasion by the police, they refused to call off the protest.