Quack held after woman dies while undergoing abortion in his chamber

KOLKATA: A woman died while undergoing abortion by a quack inside his chamber. The incident occurred in Daganga under North 24-Parganas.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was 4-month pregnant. Her husband stays in Tamil Nadu for professional reasons.

The couple has a child. As she became pregnant for a second time, she wanted to terminate the pregnancy. A local woman took her to a quack. According to local sources, the woman underwent abortion on Sunday morning following which she fell ill.

She later died inside the chamber. The family members of the victim and local residents staged a demonstration with the body outside the chamber.

They alleged that illegal activities were being carried out at the chamber for a long time. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. They arrested the quack. The owner of the chamber and the other woman, who accompanied the victim to the quack, managed to flee after the incident. The owner of the chamber has fled after the incident came to light. Police have started a detailed probe into the incident.