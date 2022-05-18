PWD charges very high for projects, snap their DPR: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pulled up the Public Works Department (PWD) in connection with their exorbitant budget estimate for construction of two big gates along with a community hall at Ghatal in West Midnapore.



She directed the state Information and Cultural Affairs department executing the project to hand over the responsibility of the work either to Howrah Improvement Trust (HIT) or the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC).

"The PWD charges very high for projects. Why they make such huge estimates? They dilly dally with work. Initially they make an estimate then increase it after recasting. This practice should stop. You should not hand over all work to the PWD," Banerjee said addressing the administrative review meeting at West Mindapore.

The Chief Minister while enquiring about certain projects where work has been pending questioned the delay over the construction of Barnaparichay Gate and Birsingha Gate.

District Magistrate West Midnapore Rashmi Kamal informed the Chief Minister that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project has been done some time back.

As soon as Banerjee came to know that the estimated cost of the project is Rs 32 crore, she expressed her astonishment.

"Are they mad? Rs 32 crore for two gates and a community hall. Why will the Finance department release funds? The entire work should be done within Rs 6 crore. Engage engineers from either HIT or HRBC for the work. Snap the DPR of the PWD and please show me the drawing of the same. We have done similar work in Kolkata at a much low cost," Banerjee said.

She referred to the new gate of Kalighat temple that has been constructed at only Rs 50 lakhs.

"There are community centres almost in all wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the expenditure for three-storied infrastructure is around Rs 1.5 crore each. Now beautiful decorative work can be done at a much lower cost. They (the PWD) are giving an impression that they will be engraving while constructing the gates," the Chief Minister maintained.