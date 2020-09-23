PWD begins work to overhaul 255 bridges across state

Kolkata: The state Public Works Department (PWD) is taking the initiative towards a major overhaul of bridges. At the same time, the exercise is being taken up for repairing of roads ahead of Durga Puja.



State Public Works Department minister Aroop Biswas held a video conference with the concerned officials on Tuesday in this regard.

Sources said there are as many as 255 bridges across the state for which the repairing and maintenance work will be taken up. The survey work for the same is complete. According to a senior official of the department, the tender and other essential measures will be taken up before the Puja itself.

This comes when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed the concerned authorities to ensure repairing of all roads ahead of Durga Puja is complete. All steps have been taken by the state PWD to repair the roads before the set deadline.

"We are leaving no stone unturned so that roads can be repaired at the earliest. It is our first priority as the state's biggest festival is in the offing," said a senior official.

Sources added that there was also discussion on pending and ongoing works of different other departments of the state government that the PWD is implementing. Stress has been given on completion of the projects in Tuesday's video conference.

The top brass of the state PWD would also hold a meeting with senior officials of those departments to discuss different issues of the ongoing projects. A detailed plan of action would be prepared to ensure fast completion of the projects.

The PWD officials are also expecting that the construction of Majerhat Bridge will get completed before this Durga Puja. The work of giving support to the bridge using cables as it is in Vidyasagar Setu would start next week and would get completed before the Durga Puja. At the same time, the preparation to paint the bridge has also begun.