Pvt operators decide not to give buses to cops on hire during Puja

Kolkata: Private bus operators have decided not to give their vehicles on hire to police for managing Durga puja crowd this year.



"Every year, we give around 800 buses on hire to Police during Durga Puja. This year, we will not give to them due to COVID-19," said Tapan Banerjee, general secretary of Joint Council of Bus Syndicates.

He reiterated that police hire buses for 12 days during Durga puja. This apart, a driver is also deputed to run the buses. The charge for 24- hour is Rs 1960.

Private bus operators claimed that they receive payment after seven months.

"We have talked with bus drivers. They have refused to work for 24-hour-shift due to COVID-19 pandemic. This apart, they want to stay at home and spend quality time with family during Durga Puja," pointed out Banerjee.

There are 42,000 buses in Bengal. During pre lockdown period 6000 private buses used to run in Kolkata and now only 1200 buses are running in the city. This is because of the fact that private bus owners are unable to bear the maintenance cost of their vehicles.

The private bus operators claimed that the ticket sale proceeds do not even cover the diesel cost that has now shot up to Rs 77.06 per litre.

"We are suffering losses because private busses are running according to the seating capacity to maintain physical distance in the wake of COVID-19," added Banerjee.