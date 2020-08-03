Pvt nursing home in Dum Dum allegedly demands Rs 23L from Covid infected doctor

Kolkata: ILS hospital a private nursing home in Dum Dum has allegedly demanded Rs 23 lakh from a Covid infected doctor and his family



members.

The family failed to pay the amount and the patient was shifted to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) following the intervention of the state health department. The victim, Dr Sitangshu Sekhar Panja was earlier attached to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. The patient however died on Saturday.

The nursing home later lowered the bill to Rs 16 lakh and the family members had paid the amount. The patient was admitted to the nursing home on June 26 with symptoms and later tested positive. The nursing home claimed that the patient was put under ventilation several times as his condition was fast deteriorating.

The doctor, a gynecologist was currently associated with the same hospital against which the family members brought the allegations of overcharging.