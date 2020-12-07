Pvt Medical colleges can pay and use govt hospital infra

Kolkata: Private medical colleges in the state, which have started operation but still lack adequate hospital infrastructure, will now be able to avail facilities from the government-run medical colleges in exchange of money.

The private hospitals, which are coming up in the state, will be benefitted by the new decision of the state

government.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has proposed the idea, which will encourage the private players and benefit students pursuing MBBS courses in such facilities.

Sources said students from the private medical colleges can undertake practical classes in the government hospitals having 300 or more beds.

The new system will be introduced from 2021-22 academic year. The NMC guidelines state that private medical colleges can use the government hospital facilities on a temporary basis.

The private medical colleges which have land, properties and buildings (completed or under construction) but do not have hospital facilities can send their students to the government hospitals for practical classes.

Bengal has six private medical colleges, which offer MBBS courses.

These colleges are KPC Medical College in Jadavpur, Jagannath Gupta Medical College in Budge Budge, ICARE Medical College in Haldia, IQ City Medical College and Gouri Devi Medical Colleges in

Durgapur.