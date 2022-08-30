Pvt hosps asked to upload treatment packages given under Swasthya Sathi

KOLKATA: State Health department has directed various private hospitals to upload the packages of treatment for the patients who are given treatment under Swasthya Sathi scheme immediately after admission and also their discharge summary on the health department's portal after the department spotted some irregularities in the packages and bills submitted by these hospitals.



It was found that many private hospitals and nursing homes are admitting patients under a certain package but they are submitting to the department a different package for the same patients.

The Health department also found that patients are often admitted under one doctor but they are released by another doctor.

The Health department has therefore asked various nursing homes and private hospitals that a patient seeking treatment under Swasthya Sathi must be discharged by the same doctor under which he/she was admitted.

State government has already formed a monitoring committee in all the districts to ensure that people get hassle free treatment under the 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme at various private hospitals.

The monitoring will visit various private hospitals from time to time to check whether patients are deprived of free treatment by the private hospitals. The monitoring team from the districts will have to pay surprise visits to 6 private hospitals or nursing homes in a month.

The Chief Medical officer of health in the district will be the head of the monitoring committee in the districts while in case of Kolkata, the Director of Health Services will be the chairman of the monitoring committee.

The Health department has been strengthening the existing infrastructure to run such a big project in a smoother way. It has also created a robust IT platform so that there is no delay in providing health services.

IT platforms will give a further boost to monitor the health scheme on a real-time basis.

According to the state government's Budget statement earlier this year, the government had already spent Rs 3,212.72 crore for the scheme.

More than 2.3 crore families have enrolled in the flagship scheme with 2,200

hospitals empanelled.