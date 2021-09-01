Pvt hosp asked to return over Rs 46K to patient's family

kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Tuesday directed ILS Hospital in Dum Dum to return Rs 46,680 as it had excessively charged a patient's family flouting the Covid guidelines issued by it.



Commission also asked the hospital to revise the bill in case of another incident where the hospital had also charged exorbitantly.

In another development, the ILS Hospital in Salt Lake has been asked to throw lunch for the inmates of an orphanage, 'Kishalay' in North 24-Parganas' Barasat during Durga Puja this year as it had discharged a Covid patient without securing admission to a Covid hospital. Subimal Dutta, a resident of Nadia admitted his mother-in-law, Sikha Indra to ILS Dum Dum on April 29 this year with Covid and she died on May 31. The hospital had slapped a bill of Rs 13.51 lakh. After going through the bill, the Commission found that the hospital had excessively charged under pathology flouting the Covid norms. It has therefore asked the hospital to return Rs 46,680. In another incident, the hospital has been asked to revise the bill as the hospital has given a 10 per cent discount on pathology and radiology where the advisory says that a hospital has to provide a 15 per cent discount. ILS Hospital Salt Lake has been asked to arrange lunch at 'Kishalay' on the day of Saptami the videography of which must be given to the Commission. The Commission has pronounced this order as the hospital had discharged a patient as soon as he tested positive. The hospital should have taken some initiatives to secure admission of the patient elsewhere, stated the chairperson of WBCERC.