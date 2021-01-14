Pvt docs, health workers to get vaccine shots in 1st phase

Kolkata: All private practitioners, doctors—who run clinics across the state—and health care professionals working in the private chambers would also receive Covid vaccine in the first phase.



The State Health department has already asked the health officials in the district to prepare a comprehensive data containing names of the private practitioners so that they can be administered with the vaccine.

The preparation of comprehensive data is underway in all the districts.

The district health administration will submit the list of the people working in the clinics. Besides, the allopathic practitioners and doctors from homeopathy, Ayurveda and other disciplines will also receive the vaccine. The Health department had already urged the private practitioners and others working in various clinics to submit their names to the district health officials.

They had also been given an option to enrol their names in the Co-Win app.

The State Health department has been trying to reach out to the doctors, who are not attached to any hospital and other health care

institutes.

All the Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMoH) in the districts have been instructed by the Health department so that these doctors are not

left out. Following the instruction, the CMoHs have started contacting the doctors who attend patients at their

clinics.

The department had already sent messages to the doctors from both the private and government establishments, urging them to enrol for the Covid

vaccination.

The private doctors are being sent a form by the health administration in the districts which will contain their

details.