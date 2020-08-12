Pvt bus operators to hit streets with a slew of demands

Kolkata: Private bus operators will protest on the roads demanding reduction of diesel price, exemption of equated monthly installment (EMI) of their vehicles and other issues on Wednesday.



"We have decided to stage demonstrations in different parts of the city on August 12. But private bus services will not be affected due to our protest," said Pradip Narayan Bose, secretary of West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners' Association Secretary.

Private bus operators will intensify their agitation at Shyambazar five point crossing, Metro Channel (Esplanade), Exide Crossing (Rabindra Sadan), Kalighat and Gariahat. They demanded that the central government should allot a special financial package for the transport operators of the state.

Other demands included extension of insurance certificate, interest-free moratorium period and reduction in diesel prices.

"The Modi Government has increased the diesel price more than 20 times since March till date. The diesel price has shot up by at least Rs 10," pointed out Bose.

The private bus operators claimed that the ticket sale proceeds do not even cover the diesel cost that has now shot up to Rs 77.06 per litre. They are suffering losses because private busses are running according to the seating capacity to maintain physical distance in the wake of COVID-19.

However, the Mamata Banerjee government on Thursday waived motor vehicles tax, route permit fees and additional tax for private buses and mini-buses.