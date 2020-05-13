Pvt bus operators to fix their own fare charts
Kolkata: Passengers will have to shell out more money for their journey as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that private bus operators can take fare as per their wish.
"We welcome the decision of Chief Minister Mamata for allowing us to fix fare chart for resuming their services that were closed due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.
It is historic decision," said Tapan Banerjee, general secretary of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicate.
"We will prepare a balanced fare chart keeping in mind the operation cost and revenue for running buses and present it to the state government for approval," he added.
However, the state government has allowed private
bus operators to ply their
vehicles with only 20 passengers. The buses can be operated only in COVID-19 free green zones across the state.
At present, minimum bus fare is Rs 7 and the maximum for 50 km is Rs 30.
However, the bus operators demanded the minimum bus fare should be Rs 21 and the maximum Rs 90. The buses will run from 7 am to 7 pm on an hourly basis till further instructions.
