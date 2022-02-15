'Put up united fight against BJP for civic polls in Balurghat & Gangarampur'

balurghat: State Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister and Trinamool Congress observer for South Dinajpur Shashi Panja appealed to the party workers to put up a united fight against the opposition parties including BJP, Left Front and Congress to capture both Balurghat and Gangarampur civic bodies in the upcoming polls, scheduled to be organised on February 27 as per announcement of the State Election Commission.

Addressing a party convention here on Monday, Panja said: "It is our target to capture both the civic bodies of Balurghat and Gangarampur to make the hands of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee strong. I do appeal to our party workers to stand beside our candidates in the upcoming polls so that they can win convincingly to form the boards of both civic bodies."

Panja said: "It is also necessary to form the boards of both municipalities so that the development works that our government has already undertaken for the common people of Bengal would not have been hampered." Panja asked the party workers to focus on the development works that were conducted by the two present boards while campaigning among the voters.

"There were so many development works conducted by the two boards and many more will be taken up if the TMC forms the two boards again," she said. According to her, the TMC is confident to capture the two boards again. Speaking to the media persons about BJP's alleged blame on the TMC party that it had looted votes to form the boards in the recently conducted civic polls, she said: "The saffron brigade's allegation is nothing new and the party leaders used to raise fingers on us when defeated. Sometimes they have been threatening to move at the court challenging our victory but they seldom stand before the voters asking the reason for their defeat."