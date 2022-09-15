Put signages at 'black spots' to curb road accidents: CM

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed the police to identify the black spots on the roads in all the blocks across the districts and put up display boards (signage) like slow driving or restrictions on speed limit to curb accidents.



Banerjee while addressing the administrative review meeting of East Midnapore district at Nimtouri on Monday asked Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malaviya to instruct DG (Traffic) to take suitable measures to prevent accidents which according to her have risen slightly. The 'Safe Drive, Save Life' initiative that was undertaken had contributed to curbing accidents by a great deal. "I do not know what has led to the slight rise in accidents. We have to take measures to address the issue,"Banerjee said.

Banerjee asked SP East Midnapore Amarnath K to put up signages about slow driving or speed restrictions at the black spots in tourist destinations of Digha and Mandarmani. Banerjee sought reports about 'note to successor' by police and administrative officers who had been transferred in the recent past. "Instructions were given to all these officials about leaving a note to the successor so that there is no interruption in the continuation of ongoing projects. I want a report regarding this," she added.

Amarnath informed the Chief Minister that three 'Winners teams' have been constituted at Digha, Contai and Haldia which are moving around the area for ensuring women's safety.

The Chief Minister ruled out a proposal from the state Transport secretary Binod Kumar for giving a capital grant for the procurement of new buses. She instructed Kumar to take measures for quick auction of the old vehicles that have been lying defunct at different depots across the state.

"Whatever you earn from selling these vehicles should come to the state treasury and it should then be used for buying new ones. You should involve more private players in this sector and take measures to stand on your own feet. We are paying more than Rs 800 crore as subsidy to the department,"Banerjee said.

She also advised the department to make provisions for collecting license fees for a period of ten years. Presently, license fees can be given for 5 and 15 years.