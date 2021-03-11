'Pushed by 4-5 men': Mamata injured, hospitalised

Nandigram/Kolkata: Hours after she filed her nomination papers for Nandigram Assembly constituency, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained critical injuries after she was allegedly pushed by four-five youths while she was getting into her car after attending a 'kirtan' event in Nandigram's Birulia Ranichowk on Wednesday evening.



Barely able to speak and writhing in pain, Banerjee said: "I was deliberately pushed by 4-5 men. It is a conspiracy. There were no police at the spot. It has been purposefully done. The police were not present to control the crowd."

The 66-year-old TMC supremo, who complained of chest pain, received severe injuries on her left leg and waist.

The incident took place when she was about to get into her car after attending the 'kirtan' at Birulia. This was the fifth temple where Banerjee visited on Wednesday in Nandigram starting from a Shiv-Kali temple at Amdabad's Uttarpalli in Nandigram. She started visiting the temples by car after flying back to Nandigram from Haldia, where she submitted her nomination, in her chopper.

She was getting mobbed at all the places wherever she went. But four to five youths from the crowd all of a sudden rushed towards her and pushed her car's door that hit her badly and she received heavy injuries. Her left leg was swollen after she travelled for about a kilometre from the spot of the incident. As a result, her convoy was stopped and ice cubes were arranged from an ice-cream shop at Reyapara. She was writhing in pain while she sat on the front seat of her car despite ice cubes being administered on her left leg.

Though she was scheduled to stay at Nandigram on Wednesday and leave for Kolkata only on Thursday morning, she was brought to SSKM Hospital directly in her car.

With the assistance of security personnel, including personal security officer Swarup Goswami, she was shifted to the rear seat of the car. The incident took place at around 6.10 pm and she was brought to SSKM Hospital by 8.44 pm. She was admitted to cabin number 12.5 of Woodburn ward. According to the hospital sources, Banerjee suffered injuries on her left leg, chest, shoulder and waist. She was taken to the radio imaging centre of the Bangur Institute of Neurology for MRI and CT-Scan at 10.45 pm. For doctors, the first task was to stabilise her and bring her out of the traumatised situation. The doctors are trying to ascertain the nature of the injury for which they are awaiting the radio images of the tests.

According to sources, a battery of tests is being done. There are injuries in her lower limbs and lower back with a swollen, tender and very painful left ankle. Intravenous painkillers have been administered and results of further multiple imaging studies are awaited.

A team of doctors has been set up comprising Dr Saroj Mondal of Cardiology department, Dr Mukul Bhattacharya of Orthopaedic department, Dr Diptendra Sarkar of Surgery department, Dr Soumitra Ghosh of Medicine department, Dr Sujoy Ghosh of Endocrinology department, anesthesiologist Dr Sarbani Sawaika and a senior doctor of the Neurosurgery department.

"We are trying to ascertain the nature of injuries. The medical board formed for her treatment comprises HoD of Orthopedic department, HoD of medicine department and endocrinology, general surgery," a senior official of SSKM said.

With Trinamool Congress leaders slamming BJP for the act, the party workers at different parts of the state staged a demonstration protesting against the attack on Banerjee. There were even roadblocks on major thoroughfares starting from North to South Bengal.

Criticising BJP, Sougata Roy said: "To what extent will they stoop to for political mileage?"

Earlier in the day, posters stating Banerjee as an outsider were seen in Nandigram. The incident has triggered a security scare as the Chief Minister gets Z-plus protection. Recollecting how Congress leader Nitish Sengupta was heckled by literally pouring 'ghol' (chaas) on his head and another incident at Chanditala, senior Trinamool Congress leader from East Midnapore Akhil Giri suspect that the 'attack' on the Chief Minister is also the handiwork of Adhikari family.

Party workers and even junior doctors staged a demonstration at SSKM Hospital. Trinamool Congress workers shouted the "go back" slogan when Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the hospital.

Many Trinamool Congress leaders including Firhad Hakim, Sadhan Pandey, Aroop Biswas, Krishna Chakraborty, Derek O'Brien rushed to the hospital. Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP, reached the hospital before the Chief Minister was brought in.

The Election Commission too sought a report from the Chief Secretary in this connection. Special Observer Ajay Nayak and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey will also be submitting a report on the same. BJP has demanded a high-level probe into the incident.