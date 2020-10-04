Push to increase Corona tests across state

Kolkata: The growing number of Covid cases in North 24-Parganas and Kolkata on each day has become a cause of concern for the state Health department.



In the wake of the rising number of cases, the health officials have given an emphasis on more tests so that Covid curve starts flattening in the two districts where the maximum number of cases have been reported so far.

According to the health experts, both Kolkata and North 24-Parganas have mostly been exposed to the virus as a result the two districts account nearly 50 per cent of the total infected patients in the state.

Kolkata has so far registered around 59,000 Covid cases so far while North 24-Parganas witnessed around 54,000 infected cases.

Out of the total infected patients more than 51,000 infected patients have recovered from the disease in Kolkata so far.

In the case of North 24-Parganas, over 46,000 patients have been cured and therefore released from the hospitals so far. The number of total

deaths so far in Kolkata reached 1,750 and in case of North 24-Parganas the figure has crossed 1,151.

Health department has already increased the number of Covid tests across the state. The number of total Covid tests per day has reached nearly 45,000 on an average basis. According to the health department sources, the rapid antigen tests will be further intensified in the two districts apart from the RT-PCR tests.

Apart from the various medical colleges and hospitals in the city, the district hospital of Barasat in North 24-Parganas, other sub-divisional hospitals and the state general hospitals in have been carrying out

rapid antigen tests on a regular basis.

Even the primary health centers in various subdivisions have also been performing the rapid tests to identify the suspects and the infected ones.