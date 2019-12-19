Push for sales: Buyers and sellers to meet ahead of state khadi fair

Kolkata: The West Bengal Khadi and Village Industries Board (WBKVIB) for the first time this year will organise a buyer-seller meet at the fair venue to facilitate sale of various products.



The annual state khadi fair will kick off on Taltala Grounds on Prince Anwar Shah Road from Friday and will continue till January 6.

"We are inviting khadi boards of various states and potential buyers who have the capacity to purchase bulk products. The khadi societies in the state will also get the opportunity to showcase and sale their products. Our main idea behind organising the buyer – seller meet is to help the sellers to sell in bulk,"said Mrityunjoy Bandyopadhyay, CEO of WBVIB.

The meet will be held every day at the venue from 1 to 4 pm from December 21 to January 6. The board has already received bulk orders of Rs 3 lakh. The board has set a sales target of Rs 15 crore from the state khadi fair a this year.

Cultural programmes are an added attraction on holidays and shoppers can purchase through debit and credit cards from the stalls.

There will be 34 stalls related to khadi brand while 41 will be related to Gramin brand. Besides this there will be other stalls too.

"Every year we launch a plethora of ready-made designer products of muslin. It will be no exception this year too," a senior WBKVIB official said. In Bengal, there are primarily seven districts, which can be identified as major pockets of muslin fabric like Murshidabad, Birbhum, Nadia, Burdwan, Malda and Hooghly and Paschim Medinipur.

There are around 900 to 1100 families engaged in muslin production. More importantly, even though muslin is produced in some countries of West Asia, their artisans can hardly go beyond 200 count. It is only these six districts that yarns of 500 counts and more are produced. Such fine yarns are of high demand in the international market, especially in Japan.

In July 2015, the state MSME department had started Project Muslin for revival and rejuvenation of brand khadi and wooing back some of the traditionally skilled artisans who left the handloom sector and sought employment in less-skilled sectors.

Minister of state for MSME and Animal Resources Development department Swapan Debnath will inaugurate the fair on Friday while state Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will be the chief guest.