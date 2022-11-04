Purulia youth mysteriously dies in Salt Lake guest house

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the recovery of a youth's body and his girlfriend in an unconscious state from a room of a guest house in the Salt Lake area, late on Wednesday night.



According to sources, the youth identified as Roni Dutta of Purulia was staying at the said guest house in FE Block for the past two months. The room was reportedly booked in the name of another person who is a relative of Dutta's girlfriend. When the couple checked in, the guest house authority reportedly did not ask for their identity cards. Controversy cropped up about why the guest house manager did not follow the norms.

Late on Wednesday night, employees of the guest house heard the couple shouting.

When other boarders complained about it, the guest house authority informed the police. However, the couple had stopped shouting by the time police arrived at the guest house. The manager of the guest house and other employees informed the cops about the situation after they arrived.

Police personnel had to knock on the door repeatedly before the woman opened it. She, however, fell unconscious immediately after opening the door. Police after entering the room found Dutta hanging from the ceiling fan using a piece of cloth as a ligature.

The woman was rushed to a private hospital in Salt Lake where she was admitted with multiple injuries. Dutta was rushed to Bidhannagar Sub Divisional Hospital where he was declared brought dead. It is suspected that Dutta had committed suicide after assaulting his girlfriend badly. As of now an unnatural death case has been lodged and a probe is going on.