Purulia: TMC leader shot

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress leader was shot at in Purulia on Saturday evening.



The victim Pradip Bandyopadhyay is a resident of Ketoka in Purulia and he joined Trinamool Congress a few days ago leaving BJP.

Bandyopadhyay received bullet injuries on his stomach and was fighting for his life at Deben Mahato Government Medical College and Hospital.

Trinamool Congress alleged that BJP backed goons had attacked Bandyopadhyay.

The saffron camp, however, brushed aside all allegations.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Bandyopadhyay, who is a public bus owner, was shot near Chittaranjan High School when he was returning from the bus stand.

The victim was earlier a Congress councillor. He had joined BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

After Trinamool Congress returned to power with a thumping majority in the recently concluded Assembly polls, he joined the state's ruling party.

A section of local people from the area suspect that BJP backed goons could be behind the incident and the goons were keeping a close watch on the victim for the past few days.

It needs mention that Trinamool Congress president of Purulia Town Bibhas Ranjan Das was attacked a few days ago.

Police initiated a probe and visited the spot to recover empty cartridges from the spot.Probe is underway.