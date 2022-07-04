Purulia: Three health officials from three hosps test positive
KOLKATA: Three senior health officials from three different hospitals in Purulia and a senior administrative official have tested positive for Covid.
It was learnt that the Principal of Purulia Medical College, superintendent of Raghunathpur Superspecialty hospital and the deputy superintendent of Purulia Government Medical College have been infected with Covid.
According to the health administration in Purulia, around 20 per cent of the total people undertaking tests in a day are coming out to be positive.
The district administration has already taken various measures to check the spread of Covid infection.
The district administration has also urged people to follow Covid protocols.
It may be mentioned here that Dr Satya Narayan Chowdhury, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health in Purulia died of Covid in a private hospital in the city a couple of months ago.
The incident occurred soon after he had been promoted to the post of Assistant Director of health services.
But he could not join the office. He had some comorbid issues like hypertension, sugar.
He used to have regular medicines.
It may be mentioned that more than 150 doctors have died in Covid in Bengal in the previous two waves of Covid pandemic.
