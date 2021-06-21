Purulia: Several BJP & Cong leaders join TMC

Kolkata: A number of leaders in Zilla Parishad of BJP and Congress in Purulia district have joined the Trinamool Congress.



The Opposition leader of Purulia Zilla Parishad Ajit Bauri and his aide Manikchand Kumar from BJP, Rajib Sahu and Tanusree Bauri of Congress joined Trinamool at the district party office on Saturday.

Several other local leaders of both BJP and Congress joined the Trinamool in presence of Moloy Ghatak who also happens to be the minister of state Public Works Department and Law department.

Senior Trinamool leaders in the district were also present at the mass joining event.

There are 38 seats in Purulia Zilla parishad.

Trinamool Congress had won 26 seats in the last Panchayat elections while BJP had won 9 and Congress 3.

Two from the opposition parties had returned to Trinamool after the panchayat polls taking the total number of seats to 28. Now with the joining of 4 members Trinamool Congress has bagged 32 seats.

Alipurduar district president of BJP Ganga Prasad Sharma is likely to join Trinamool along with six BJP leaders on Monday.