Purulia: Pregnant woman succumbs to heat stroke

kolkata: A pregnant woman died in heat stroke in Purulia on Thursday taking the casualty to four in Bengal so far. The victim, Chaitali Mahato (22), a resident of Noapara village in Purulia came to the district town for check up.



She suffered a sun stroke and died. Purulia registered its highest temperature at 42.7 per cent on Thursday.

Victim's husband Manoj Mahato said that they had to roam in the sun for long and then went to a hotel for having some food. The victim fell unconscious inside the hotel. When she was rushed to Deben Mahato hospital the patient was declared brought dead. Preliminary investigation suspects that she died of sun stroke.

The MeT office said that favourable atmosphere for rains will be created in south Bengal after Saturday and there is a possibility of thundershowers in Kolkata and adjoining districts between Sunday and Tuesday. Most of the south Bengal districts may receive rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. It may be mentioned that in April this year the city did not see a single Nor'wester. Normally in every year the city receives at least 3 Nor'wester. The city received last rainfall around 58 days ago.

All the western districts are continuing to witness heat waves. City's temperature remained nearly around 39 degree Celsius. People felt sultry weather due to excessive humidity. The Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday predicted that the city may receive scattered rainfall after May 2 while various parts of south Bengal will also receive showers after May 1.

Various district administrations and police have opened water stalls in various points to distribute ORS among the travelers and drivers to help them check dehydration. According to a study, the highest temperature has gone up by 2.6 degree Celsius on an average basis in the past 50 years in Kolkata and surrounding areas, experts said.

As the country is going to witness extremely hot weather it will trigger climate changes in the east coast and there will be more cyclones along the east coast in the days to come, experts have pointed out. The Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change in its report said that Kolkata may turn into a 'cyclone city' in the future which is highly alarming.

Power cut reported at a section of new Boys' hostel of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on Thursday afternoon. The inmates alleged that there was a power cut in many rooms of the hostel.