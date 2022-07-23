Purulia girl becomes 1st from Kheriya Shabar community to complete PG

KOLKATA: Ramonita Sabar has scripted history by becoming the first post-graduate (PG) degree holder from the Kheriya Shabar community. Hailing from Phuljhor, a remote village in Barabazar, Purulia, Ramonita has come out with flying colours from Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University (SKBU) by securing the highest marks in History among the girls pursuing PG in the varsity.



In 2020, Ramonita had become the first graduate from the community bagging 76 per cent with honours in History, occupying the first position in Potomda Degree college.

"I want to become a professor and motivate more girls from my community to pursue higher studies. I have already started preparation for NET/ SLET examination," Ramonita said.

Ramonita wants to do her B.Ed followed by PhD. Paschimbanga Kheria Sabar Kalyan Samity (PKSKS) has already held talks with the authorities of Dighi B.Ed college, which is government-registered institute, for this purpose.

"The expenditure for her B.Ed course will be to the tune of Rs 1 lakh. We will soon appeal to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through the District Magistrate to facilitate Ramonita's higher studies. We will ensure that financial constraints do not pose any barrier to her determination towards pursuing higher studies," Prasanta Rakshit, Director of PKSKS said.

Ramonita thanked the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and other professors of SKBU for extending all possible assistance to ensure that poverty does not pose any hurdle while she pursued her PG course.

Ramonita' father Mahadeb, who is a small farmer, and her mother had to work tirelessly to make both ends meet for the family. But, they had never discouraged their daughter in her pursuit of higher studies. Ramonita is the eldest among three sisters and has a brother

Vice-Chancellor of SKBU, Dipak Kar, has proposed to Ramonita to consider taking up coaching for appearing for civil services examination from Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre set up at the university itself.

Ramonita's success is a glaring example of how poverty can pose no hurdle against somebody's intense desire to move ahead overcoming all obstacles that come in the way.