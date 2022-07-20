Purulia: Docs at govt hosp perform critical spinal cord surgery

KOLKATA: Deben Mahato Sadar Hospital in Purulia has performed a critical surgery thereby restoring an injury in the spinal cord of a 35-year-old man who came to the hospital with pain in his back.



The patient, Ramnath Hembram, a resident of Bhursa village under Tamna police station, suffered a fracture in his spinal cord.

The situation started aggravating fast. The patient was taken to Deben Mahato Sadar Hospital in Purulia.

]A special team of doctors was formed under the leadership of Dr Krishna Prasad Sardar, assistant professor of orthopedic department.

The doctors told the patient that he required an emergency surgery to repair his injury.

The family members told the hospital doctors that they would not be able to conduct any surgery from a private hospital due to a lack of funds.

Dr Sardar had taken initiatives and convinced the hospital authorities to carry out the critical surgery at the hospital.

After the hospital authorities had given a go ahead, some equipment were brought to the hospital from Kolkata.

The patient was kept under observation for two weeks before the surgery was performed.

The operation was successfully carried out by the team of doctors.