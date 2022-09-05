Purulia Cong councillor's murder: CBI arrests contract killer from Jharkhand

kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a contract killer in the Purulia Congress councillor Tapan Kandu murder case.



The contract killer, identified as Sheikh Jabir, was arrested from Bokaro in Jharkhand.

According to sources, while interrogating the arrested persons the central agency came across the name of Jabir.

Kalebar Singh, one of the accused in the case had appointed Jabir and another contract killer to kill Tapan.

Earlier, Purulia district police had arrested Naren Kandu, brother and Dipak Kandu, nephew of Tapan.

Police had claimed the murder was an outcome of a family dispute. However CBI took over the investigation later on the order by the Calcutta High Court. CBI has also filed the chargesheet against five persons including Naren and Dipak. A few other accused persons including Jabir were shown absconding in the chargesheet.

Tapan was shot dead on March 13 while he was walking along the Jhalda-Baghmundi road near Gokulnagar by three miscreants.

The miscreants shot Tapan thrice and fled. One bullet hit the councillor on his head and two bullets hit his body. Tapan was rushed to a private hospital in Ranchi where he succumbed to his injuries later.