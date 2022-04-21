Purnendu Chatterjee to set up research univ in city

Kolkata: The TCG group is planning to set up a translational fundamental research oriented global scale university in Kolkata.



The group led by Dr Purnendu Chatterjee has already sent a proposal in this regard to the state government.

The proposed university will be unique in its concept as it will be completely focused on transitional fundamental research.

The university, having its focus on collaborative research on a global scale will have its own quantum computer, the first from the private sector in India. According to Chatterjee, the university has already resumed its journey as a research centre called TCG CREST with PhD scholars working in frontier technologies.

It is working in the area quantum computing, neuroscience, cryptology, data driven intelligence and sustainable energy. The research are being led by globally renowned scientists from renowned institutions both in the country and abroad which are working on ideas that can be transformed to industry use.

"Indian economy is now knowledge driven and we want to be a part of this knowledge driven economy," Chatterjee said. The university will strive to develop a network with world's leading universities and research institutions and industries that will synergize the collective efforts in contemporary education and research thrust areas and culminate in regional and global well being.

Morever, it will be acting as the anchor university to world's top university departments, research labs, innovation centres and business incubators who would collocate and cooperate for mutually beneficial goals and objectives.

It will be creating one of the best infrastructure facilities and onboard the best educators and researchers across the globe, that will foster quality higher education, research, product development and industrial consultancy.