Purnendu Basu inaugurates Utkarsh Bangla Diwas

Kolkata: State Technical Education minister Purnendu Basu inaugurated the Utkarsh Bangla Diwas on Sunday.



"We have organised a job fare at Gitanjali stadium where the MIC himself was there and more than 5,000 youths and students participated. After screening their CVs and other details, we are sending them to companies (Wipro, Reliance, L&T, etc) for direct interview. 1062 candidates were selected for jobs," said South 24-Parganas District Magistrate P Ulaganathan.

He reiterated that the district administration has organised five placement drives at different places of the district involving more than 45 employers where about 1,800 students appeared out of which about 1,100 got initial placement. It may be mentioned that Utkarsh Bangla is a short-term placement-based skill development programme, in which 6 lakh youths get trained every year.

Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD) under the state Technical Education and Training department trains 3 lakh youths while the other 3 lakh get trained by the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnics, vocational schools and training centres.

The scheme has helped many youths to bag jobs as it makes youths ready to join the industry. It is one of the dream projects of the Chief Minister and initiatives have been taken so that it reaches the grassroots level.