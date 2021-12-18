Purification drive at Singur after BJP sit-in

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress has undertaken a "shuddhikaran" programme at Singur where BJP held a three-day long sit-in demonstration for various demands of farmers.



Women Trinamool Congress workers were found spraying "Gangajal" at the place stating that Singur is an auspicious land that bears the history of Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee's fight for the rights of farmers. "We will not allow anyone to adversely affect the sanctity of Singur," said local Trinamool Congress MLA and state Labour minister Becharam Manna.

He said the BJP held the sit-in-demonstration programme just to distract people's attention knowing well about their defeat in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections.

BJP's state level leaders went to Singur to hold the three-day long demonstration when the civic polls in Kolkata are on December 19. Controversy also sparked off over the BJP's programme with former local MLA Rabindranath Bhattacharya, who joined BJP just ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, not receiving any invitation to attend the "dharna". Again, a political tug-of-war had begun with posters stating BJP "MP Locket Chatterjee went missing" being found at crucial places at Pandua in Hooghly district. Chatterjee is BJP MP from Hooghly constituency and she had claimed that she could not visit the place as she is busy in Uttarakhand as per the party's direction.