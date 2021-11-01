Purba Putiyari fire: One killed, charred body recovered

Kolkata: A man was killed in a fire incident on the wee hours of Sunday at Paschim Anandapally area in Purba Putiyari.



The charred body of Goutam Chakraborty (35) who lived alone was found from under the debris of the house.

According to police, on Sunday morning, around 5 am, residents of Paschim Anandapally saw smoke coming out of a single storied house with tiles shed. Immediately Regent Park police station was informed. Police rushed to the spot and also 8nformed the fire brigade.

Two fire tenders were pressed into action and and the flames were doused after almost an hour.

Later fire fighters recovered the charred body of Chakraborty from inside the house.

Local people informed the cops that Chakraborty used to live alone and dies not earn regularly. Also he was addicted to alcohol.