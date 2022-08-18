Pune-based firm to hire 1K IT engineers in city by 2025

KOLKATA: Pune-based software services exporter Calsoft Inc on Wednesday opened its development centre in Kolkata where 1000 IT engineers will be recruited by 2025.

The company said 250 such people will be employed by this year. Calsoft stated that it will ramp up the number of engineers across its operations but the Kolkata centre will see higher growth in hiring. "In 2022, we foray into advanced levels of digital product engineering in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity and data analytics domains. With the new development centre in Kolkata, Calsoft aims to onboard expert product engineers and data scientists into its family. Kolkata also resonates as an innovation hub for technology," company CEO Anupam Bhide said. He said that in 2022, the US which remains the top revenue earner for the company is showing signs of tapering down compared to the 60-70 per cent growth it had registered in 2021.