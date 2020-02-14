Pulwama attack anniversary: Mamata pays tribute to slain CRPF personnel

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday remembered the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack last year and expressed solidarity with their families.

On February 14 last year, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the attack.

"Solemnly remembering the CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 after a terror attack. We salute our brave jawans and extend our solidarity and condolences to their families. Jai Hind," Banerjee said in a tweet.