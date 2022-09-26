Puja special: State to run two double-decker buses in Kolkata from September 27

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation (WBTDCL) is all set to run two Double Decker buses in Kolkata along a strategically planned route originating at Cathedral Road (opposite Rabindra Sadan) from September 27.



State Tourism minister Babul Supriyo will flag off the buses on September 27 from the originating point in Cathedral Road.

A senior official of the Tourism department said that the two buses will be passing beside Victoria Memorial-Prinsep Ghat- St. Johns' Church- Dacres lane- Jorasanko, and end its journey at the gate of Jorasanko Thakurbari on C.R Avenue.

As per plans, the two buses will start from Cathedral Road from 11.00 am and 12.00 noon respectively and run continuously to and fro till 6.00 pm each day (except on Monday).

The fare has been fixed at only Rs. 50/- per person & it shall be valid for one complete itinerary/journey, one way.

The tourists will have the option of Hop In Hop Out at any above designated point/location in the travel route.

There are 12 seats on the roofless upper deck and 14 seats at the lower deck.

Standing on the bus is strictly prohibited.

Umbrellas shall be provided to each on-board passenger who will be sitting on the roofless upper deck.

The service is currently being launched keeping the Durga Puja in mind.