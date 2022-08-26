Puja rally on Septemper 1: State issues 17-point guideline

KOLKATA: The state Information & Cultural Affairs department on Thursday released a 17-point guideline on how the districts can organise the mega rally on September 1 to celebrate Durga Puja being listed as the 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity' by UNESCO.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a mega rally in Kolkata to mark the occasion. She has asked the districts to hold such rallies on the same day and time.

The districts have been asked to have a reasonable presence of beneficiaries of Lakshmir Bhandar and women belonging to Self Help Groups at the rally. About 500 to 750 women representatives can take part.

A theme song is being prepared which will be sent to the districts in due course to be played during the rally.

The district administration in discussion with the Puja committees will have to select the place for holding the rally. The committees can host cultural programmes during the rally but there should be women playing conches in the 'padyatra'.

The committees can use their respective banners for the 'padyatra' and 100 Lok Prasar artistes from a district can join the programme. Students from class XI and XII wearing their respective school dresses can also take part.

The use of colourful umbrellas will also be a part of the rally but black umbrellas should not be used.

Banners, logos etc should be used for effective branding. The rally in Kolkata will be held from Jorasanko Thakurbari to Red Road.

Reportedly, if any district Puja organiser has any queries they will be assisted by the respective DMs.