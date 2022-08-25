Puja pandals: State to step up vigil to see fire safety measures are followed

KOLKATA: The state Fire and Emergency Services department will increase its surveillance at the major crowd-pulling Durga Pujas in Kolkata and across the state to ensure that fire safety and security measures are strictly followed.

State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding the preparedness of his department in connection with the Durga Puja in October. Bose said that as per the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, his department will not levy any charge on the Puja committees while issuing fire NOC (No Objection Certificate) to the latter.

A section of employees of the Fire department will also keep an eye on the electrical wirings in the Puja pandals. They will also maintain vigil so that use of inflammable articles are avoided during the construction of the pandals. Senior officials of the department including the minister himself will conduct field visits of the major crowd-pullers to ensure that there is no compromise with fire safety and security measures.

Temporary fire stations will be set up close to the big Pujas in the city.

"We will be fully prepared to effectively handle any sort of fire emergency situation," Bose said.

Additional Chief Secretary of the department Manoj Agarwal and concerned divisional fire officers were present at the minister's meeting at the headquarters on Mirza Ghalib Street.

Meanwhile, sources informed that a joint meeting was held at Lalbazar with Kolkata Police and Bidhannagar City Police regarding the necessary steps needed to be taken for crowd control at Sreebhumi Puja and smooth flow of traffic along the VIP Road. Initially it has been proposed to advise people travelling towards the airport from Kolkata to avail New Town in order to decongest the VIP Road. Also those going to Kolkata from the airport, will be advised to avail New Town as well. During the Puja days, if needed, Kolkata Police may divert traffic from Ultadanga and HUDCO to decongest VIP Road.