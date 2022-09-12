Puja pandal to be replica of Odisha's art heritage village Raghurajpur

kolkata: This Durga Puja, revellers in the city will be able to experience the lifestyle and works of artisans, hailing from the heritage village of Raghurajpur in Odisha. The village, close to the temple town of Puri, is home to 'Pattachitra' artists.



The Durga Puja pandal at Aurobindo Setu Sarbonin in Ultadanga will be a replica of this art and craft village. Revellers an get an idea of the exquisite art and craftsmanship of the artists by visiting the pandal.

The club has stepped into its 46th year. It will highlight the rich art and craft of Raghurajpur at its pandal through its theme 'Bahan'(Bearing Heritage) this year.

"There are about 20 to 22 families that inhabit Raghurajpur and all the families are associated with art and craft, particularly Pattachitra. Their art dates back to 5 BC, but interestingly none of them have any institutional knowledge or knowhow about the art. The people have inherited the art form from one generation to another," Mintu Patra, the media coordinator of the club said. Artist Madhurima Pal, who is churning out the theme of the Puja, said that the design of the residences in the village, how the artisans work and the placement of the equipment they use for the craft will be recreated through the décor of the pandal.

"We have attempted to deliver a message to the people of Kolkata that Raghurajpur, which is still not known to many people, should be visited by the tourists. It will pave the way for due honour of the art work of the villagers," Pal added. The idol of Devi Durga and her entourage has been done in sync with the 'Pattachitra' style of drawing.

Raghurajpur is the birthplace of one of the finest and legendary Odissi exponent Kelucharan Mahapatra. It has been awarded the heritage tag from INTACH for its artworks.

Apart from 'Pattachitra' and palm leaf etchings the villagers of Raghurajpur make papier mache toys, masks, coconut crafts, wooden toys etc. All these will be used for decoration of the pandal.