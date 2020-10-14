Puja organisers curtail budget to help needy

Kolkata: Amid the pandemic-inflicted gloom a change in approach is seen amongst most of the well-known community Pujas in the city as they have curtailed their budget at least by 30 to 40 per cent and have made a sincere effort to reach out to the underprivileged masses who have been reeling under the dual blow of Covid and cyclone Amphan.



Suruchi Sangha at New Alipore known as the Puja of state Sports and PWD minister Aroop Biswas is churning out a unique theme "Ebar Utsav Noy, Hok Majusher Puja" ( No Festival this year, but Puja of people at large) and in parity with this they have already donated new clothes to 10,155 poor and needy children.

Naktala Udayan Sangha known as the puja of state Education minister and ruling Trinamool Congress general secretary Partha Chatterjee has roped in 60 migrant labourers who had returned from other states to erect an open air pandal resembling waves commensurate with its theme 'Tarango' (waves).

"Art that is associated with the crafting and décor of a Puja pandal has evolved as a social responsibility this year and we have tried to reach out to those people who have lost their livelihood and are suffering from a sense of depression being hit by the nationwide pandemic," said theme-maker Bhabotosh Sutar who has conceived the theme of Suruchi Sangha and Naktala Udayan Sangha.

Theme maker Gouranga Kuila has roped in ten folk artistes for depicting the theme of Mudiali Club in South Kolkata this year to ensure that they earn a livelihood.

Artist Bapai Sen of 21-Palli is offering opportunity to the Bohurupees to come and act during the Durga Puja in an attempt to help them somewhat recover from the acute financial crunch faced by them due to the Corona pandemic.

Samaj Sevi Sangha another community Puja at Ballygunge will be handholding 75 families of Hingalganj in North 24-Parganas who have lost their livelihood in the severe cyclonic storm Amphan. The club will provide vocational training or financial assistance to ensure a living for these families.

"As part of our social responsibility we are offering clothes to every single person associated with the making and décor of our pandal. The local rickshaw pullers and the security guards who will be looking after the pandal have also been handed over new clothes," said Sandipan Banerjee of Behala Natun Dal puja committee.