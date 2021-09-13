Puja organiser to support ten Covid orphans

kolkata: A community puja in south Kolkata has decided to take up the responsibility of ten children, who have been orphaned due to COVID-19.

In its 76th year, Samaj Sebi Sangha at Ballygunge will take up the responsibility for supporting the educational, nutritional and medical needs of these children.

"We feel that the children, who have lost their parents to Covid, are the worst sufferers and desperately need support. So, we have taken up the social responsibility," Arijit Maitra, general secretary of the club said.

The Puja committee has already identified five such children, among whom a 3-year-old hails from Ballygunge area itself and is presently leaving in the care of his grandfather.

"We have circulated our intention on social media and we will try our best to make these children smile," Maitra added.

The theme "Anya Kuyasa- Sankat Kale Alor Disha" (Strange Mist- a shaft of light in times of darkness) will delineate the uncertainty associated with humanity in Covid times with Goddess Durga ushering a ray of light to overcome the crisis.

Covid protocols will be strictly followed during the Puja and the idols of Devi Durga and her entourage will be larger in size so that it can be viewed from a distance of 10 metres.

All the members of the club associated with the Puja will be fully vaccinated. There will be separate entry and exit gates to ensure that physical distancing is maintained. Last year, it had supported about 75 Amphan-hit families in North 24-Parganas.