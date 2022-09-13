Puja: KMC launches 'Kolkata Shree 2022' awards

kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Monday launched the 'Kolkata Shree 2022' awards for awarding various community Pujas in city under several categories for their excellence.



The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in association with CESC will hand over awards in 11 categories this year.

"Durga Puja in Kolkata has gone global with UNESCO including the same in its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The festive fervour has set in early right from September 1, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leading a massive rally as a mark of thanksgiving to UNESCO. The greatest award for any community Puja is the turnout of the Puja revellers because they put in a lot of effort to create the theme of the pandals.

This award is to encourage the Puja committees for excellence," Hakim said.

The online application for taking part in 'Kolkata Shree' can be made from today (Monday) till September 22.

Actor Dev who is also an MP of Trinamool attended the launch programme and said that an expert panel of judges visit the pandals of the different community Pujas who have applied and decide the awards. "There is no political influence in the adjudication process," he added.

Member Mayor-in-Council (Parks & Gardens) Debasish Kumar also attended the inaugural programme held infront of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation building.