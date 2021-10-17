Puja: F&B sector's business up by 25% compared to 2019

Kolkata: The food and beverage (F&B) sector under the hospitality sector has received a boost in its business during this year's Durga Puja which is even better than that of the pre-pandemic 2019.



The sell of liquor has also doubled during the Puja days with procurement from the sole distributor of liquor in Bengal, West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (Bevco), going up to nearly Rs 100 crore that remains around Rs 48 crore in other times.

According to the market leaders in the F&B industry, there are two main reasons behind the business being better than that of 2019. First of all, the state government's decision to give additional relaxations allowing all shops, restaurants and bars to remain open as per the normal operational hours besides permitting the late closing of bars.

Secondly, more people preferred this time to go for a lunch or dinner with their near and dear ones before or after pandal hopping. It led to an increase in business by 25 per cent compared to that of in 2019 and 40 per cent compared to the turnover of 2020. Sudesh Poddar, President of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India, said: "It was a record sale this time. Being well aware of the precautionary measures, people have come out of their houses and spent good time with their families and friends at their favourite joints. We are thankful to the state government for allowing all shops, restaurants and bars to remain open as per the normal operational hours".