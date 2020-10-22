Puja celebrations: Covid shadow dampens spirits of revellers

Kolkata: Taking a unique step, the Bengal government has announced the Puja of Alipore Bodyguard Lines as the "Covid Warrior Puja" while announcing the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman-2020 on the auspicious day of Shasthi on Thursday.



In a bid to create awareness on the pandemic, the Mamata Banerjee government had included "Sera Covid Sachetan Puja" this year in the list of

the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman.

The Puja of the Alipore Bodyguard Lines that houses many important installations of the Kolkata Police along with police barracks has come up as the "Covid Warrior Puja".

Indranil Sen, minister of state of the Information and Cultural Affairs department, Santanu Basu, Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department and Mitra Chatterjee, Director of Information and were present in the programme of announcing Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2020. As many as 38 Pujas in the city have received the award of "Serar Sera". But, Barisha Club at Behala tops the list with the unique concept of presenting Devi Durga as a woman migrant worker carrying her son on her arms and walking miles after miles to return home. Barisha Club also bagged the award of "Sera Bhabna" (best concept).

Chetla Agrani, Suruchi Sangha and Naktala Udayan Sangha also received the award of Serar Sera.

Behala Natun Sangha, Sikdar Bagan Sadharan Durgotsav and Chorbagan were awarded with Sera Mandap (best pandal).

Awards have also been given in categories including best idol, best lighting, best traditional puja, best environment friendly puja and best dhakis.

Three Pujas including that of Salt Lake CG Block received the award of best idol. While three Pujas in the city including Alipore Sakal Palli Samity and Shanti Committee Durga Puja bagged the award of best Biswa Bangla branding.

This comes on the auspicious day of Sasthi when people across the state started taking a detailed look into their favourite Puja mandap through social media as this time most are found to be avoiding pandal hopping.

In Kolkata, too, less number of people hit the street for pandal hopping compared to that of yester years in the wake of Covid.

According to experts, the trend is good as less people are visiting Puja pandals. It

minimises the chance of infection.