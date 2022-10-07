Puja celebrated at housing complexes

KOLKATA: Durga Puja, the Unesco tagged festival that cuts across all religions and cultures, has witnessed display of enthusiasm, joy, exuberance and ecstasy across all housing complexes of Merlin Group. Merlin Er Sera Pujo 2022 that has stepped into fourth year had organised a Puja visit by celebrities and members of Merlin.



The passion, the emotion, and the spirit that oozed out of all Puja organisers across Merlin housing complexes captivated celebrities and members of Merlin Group clad in traditional attire as they paid visits to over 16 apartments of Merlin.

Merlin Group organised a Puja Parikrama by actor Anindyo Chattopadhyay and actress Sayantani Guhathakurta on Mahashasthi, Maha Saptami and Maha ashtami of Durga Puja to adjudge the fourth edition of "Merlin Er Sera Pujo 2021 Sera Pujo Award". They roamed around 16 housing apartments. Merlin Group, India's leading real estate conglomerate instituted "Merlin er Sera Pujo", a recognition to inspire the puja organizing committees across selected Housing apartments of Merlin in West Bengal in 2019.