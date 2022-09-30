Puja: About 17K cops deployed in city

KOLKATA: Security has been beefed up across Kolkata from Thursday for the Durga Puja festivities as revellers have already started making a beeline for popular pandals, police said.

A total of 17,000 police personnel, including 10,000 home guards, have been posted across the city and 400 pickets have been set up at various locations, while 58 PCR vans and 41 quick response teams have been deployed.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said the deployment will be in place till Vijaya Dashami and also during immersion of idols, including the carnival day, when colourful processions that are taken out by selected community Pujas, pass through the Red Road. "Full-fledged deployment has started from Chaturthi, and this force will continuously be there till the end of the festival," he said.