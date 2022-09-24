Publish merit list of 59K teachers by Nov 30: Cal HC tells WB Board of Primary Edu

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to publish the merit list of about 59,000 teachers by November 30.

This judgment was passed by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who has ordered the WBBPE to publish the list of marks obtained by each teacher in both written and oral examinations. The court also ordered the educational qualifications of these teachers to be made public.

In the teacher recruitment process, which began in the state in 2014, at least 59,000 candidates were appointed as teachers in two phases. Around 23 lakh aspirants had applied for the positions in 2014. However, only 21 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Out of the total applicants, 59,000 teachers were appointed. The first stage of recruitment was completed in 2016 while the second round took place in 2020. However, a case was filed in the Calcutta High Court with the allegation that many teachers out of the 59,000 were not qualified for the job. Other candidates claimed that they were unable to get the job despite having scored better than most of the appointed ones.