Publish ads, explain bill: Power Min to CESC

Kolkata: State Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Friday issued strict instructions to CESC officials to publish advertisements in newspapers stating the details on the basis of which the electricity bills have been calculated and sent to the consumers.



The directive came after the minister received several complaints from consumers where they alleged higher electricity bills. The minister himself had received an electricity bill of Rs 11,000 from the CESC for the month of June which he found 'abnormal'. After receiving several complaints, Chattopadhyay spoke to senior CESC officials on Thursday. On Friday, he asked some of the CESC officials at Vidyut Unnayan Bhavan to discuss the billing issues.

"I have received complaints from many people regarding higher electricity bills. I have received mails, WhatsApp messages where people have accused the CESC of overbilling. Many had visited my house as well. I raised the matter with the CESC on Thursday but nothing happened. Hence, I have asked the CESC officials in today's meeting that they will publish advertisements in newspapers within tomorrow (Saturday) giving details about how the calculation was done so that people do not have any confusion," he said, adding: "They have to tell the consumers if they have gone to a higher slab. If the consumers are convinced with the CESC clarification then it will be fine. If they raise any problem, I will again ask the CESC officials to appear before us."

The minister had received an electricity bill of Rs 11,000 for June which he found quite unusual. He normally gets a bill of Rs 7,000-8,000 for a month.

A senior CESC official on Thursday claimed that no physical meter reading occurred during the lockdown and hence low provisional billing was done during that period so that consumers do not face difficulties.

The bill was finally prepared on an average basis depending on the bills in the past six months. During winter months, the consumption level was low. This is why the actual meter reading may appear high.