Public Service Commission to hold virtual interview from today

Kolkata: The virtual interview for candidates who have successfully cleared the WBCS (Executive ) examination of 2018 will be conducted by West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) from Monday. 23 candidates are scheduled to appear for the interview which will continue till Thursday.



"The candidates will have to appear for the interview from the District Magistrate's office of their respective district," said a senior PSC official.

Atleast13 of the candidates are from Darjeeling district whose interviews have been scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday.

Candidates from Kolkata will have to turn up at PSC office in Kolkata for the interview.

The interview dates were scheduled on March 23 and 24. But with the imposition of lockdown amidst the COVId-19 situation had compelled the PSC to postpone the interview

dates.

According to PSC sources, online interview will be held for candidates of North 24-Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad

and Bankura on Monday while interview of those from Jhargram, Alipurduar and

Cooch Behar will be held on Tuesday.