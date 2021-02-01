Public distribution system: CM to address state-level meet today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who ensured free-of-cost ration to all the 10 crore residents of Bengal, will be addressing the state-level meet on public distribution system (PDS) on Monday.



Banerjee will address the gathering at Netaji Indoor Stadium before leaving for a three-day tour to North Bengal.

Thousands of delegates from across the state will be attending the programme to listen to Banerjee. The meet that has been named as "Annaney Annaya Bangla" will be attended by several ministers including the state Food and Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick. The programme will start from 9 am onward. But the Chief Minister will address the gathering at around 11 am.

Biswambhar Basu, general secretary of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation, said: "Besides delegates from across the state, representatives from Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana will also be attending the meet on Monday."

It may be mentioned that Bengal has witnessed a revolution in the public distribution system through which the Mamata Banerjee government has ensured free of cost distribution of rice and wheat among 10 crore people under its Khasyasathi project during the pandemic. She has even extended the deadline of giving free of cost ration till the month of June. At the same time she has also ensured of extending its period even after June. "Keep one thing in mind that we will only continue to be in the government and will continue to provide free of cost ration even after the month of June," she had said in several rallies in the past one month.

There are more than 21,000 ration shops in the state through which 5.10 lakh metric tonne foodgrains have been distributed till date. Even steps like installation of e-POS (Electronic Point of Sales) machines have been undertaken at ration shops ensuring modernisation in the public distribution system.

The state Food department has also ensured enrolment of around 15.61 lakh people under Khadyasathi scheme only through Duare Sarkar camps till date.