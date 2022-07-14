Public buses barred from plying over Chitpore Bridge

Kolkata: Kolkata Traffic Police have stopped plying of public buses along the Chitpore Bridge over the railway yard from Wednesday in view of the poor health of the structure.



The police notification stated that the north-bound buses coming from KVV Avenue will be diverted from PK Mukherjee Road through the railway level crossing to reach Cossipore Road round the clock.

South-bound buses will be diverted from Cossipore Road/Khagen Chatterjee Road crossing to avail Chiria More and Lock gate flyover to reach KVV Avenue between 5 am and 1 pm. From 1 pm to 5 am south-bound buses will be diverted from Cossipore Road/Khagen Chatterjee Road crossing to avail Chiria More, Paikpara, Belgachia, RG Kar Road to reach Shyambazar Five Point Crossing.

The police had stopped plying of heavy vehicles along the Chirpore bridge from 2019. It was learnt that the PWD will decide whether the bridge will be repaired or pulled down only after reopening of Talla Bridge in September.The state government had examined the health of all the bridges after the collapse of Majherhat Bridge. Because of plying of heavy duty vehicles the condition of the bridge has fast deteriorated and unless it is repaired or demolished to make room for a new bridge, accident may occur at any moment.