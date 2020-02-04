PSC to hold 23 exams including WBCS in next 5 months

Kolkata: The Public Service Commission (PSC) West Bengal will hold 23 examinations in the next five months, including the West Bengal Civil Services (WBCS), Preliminary 2020, which is slated to begin from February 9.



Around 2 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear in the examination which will be held in 509 centres across the state.

"We have streamlined the process of holding examinations and are trying to fast track the process of publication of results of all the examinations conducted by us. We have already prepared a calendar of the forthcoming examinations till the month of June and have uploaded the same on our website wbpsc.gov.in. There are many candidates who sit for different examinations conducted by PSC while continuing with their regular academic activities. This will help them in proper planning for preparations of the competitive examinations organised by us," said Debashis Bose, chairman of PSC, West Bengal.

According to the calendar prepared by PSC, the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination (Preliminary) is scheduled on March 8, while the Clerkship Examination, 2019 Part II will be held on June 14.

There will be several other examinations for recruitment of Pharmacist Grade III in ESI Hospitals, Librarian in government colleges under state Higher Education department, Assistant Tourist

Officer in Tourism department, ICDS supervisor, Agricultural Marketing Officer to name a few.

A senior official of the Commission said that the WBCS examinations on Sunday will be held from 12 noon to 2.30 pm.

The candidates who will clear the preliminary examination will be called for the WBCS Main examination, which the PSC plans to conduct by the middle of this year. The final selection will be in the form of an interview.

The PSC has plans to finish the interview by the end of this year and prepare the final list of WBCS officers to be recruited by the beginning of next year.

The senior official said that there are a number of instances where a candidate's application gets rejected by the PSC. Previously they were not informed about such rejection and were simply barred from appearing in the examination.

"Now we have introduced a system through which we are informing candidates the reason for their rejection and offering them a week's window to rectify the error and submit a fresh application. If his/her new application is found to be satisfactory we are providing them with the chance to appear for that examination," the official added.