Providing permanent shelters, dev work give edge to TMC

Baneswar (Cooch Behar): Trinamool Congress has regained its lost ground in all nine seats in Cooch Behar with an overall development carried out by Mamata Banerjee government in the district that was once a part of the Koch dynasty.



Starting from giving permanent shelters to those who became Indian citizens with 51 enclaves (chit mahal) coming within the country's jurisdiction in July 2015 to giving recognition to 200 Rajbangshi schools are the crucial factors that would give a dividend to TMC in this Assembly constituency in the district that shares both national and international border with Assam and Bangladesh.

The district with nine Assembly constituencies —Tufanganj, Mathabhanga, Sitalkuchi, Sitai, Dinhata, Natabari, Mekhliganj, Cooch Behar Uttar and Dakshin — is going to polls on April 10 when 23,41,138 people would choose their respective MLAs.

TMC had won in eight out of nine seats apart from Cooch Behar Uttar. But in 2019 Lok Sabha polls TMC led only in Sitalkuchi and Sitai. "With BJP not fulfilling their poll promises in the past two years and on the other hand Mamata Banerjee implementing many projects completely changed the scenario. This time we will win in all the nine Assembly constituencies," said outgoing minister and Natabari's TMC candidate Rabindranath Ghosh.

Around 32 per cent electorates in the district are from Rajbangshi community. According to political experts, TMC this time would get immense support of the community. This comes following setting up of Narayani Battallion and second campus of Thakur Panchanan Barma University.

The state government's step of regularising refugee colonies and giving free hold title deeds to all its residents, when "threat of NRC looms large", has also comes up as a major issue in this election in the bordering areas of the district.

Mujibar Rahaman, a resident of Harinchowra area, said that he has come back after leaving his job in Mumbai and happily became self dependent in Cooch Behar town itself. His family members also received immense support from the state government during the lockdown.

Another woman also praised the move of Mamata Banerjee to launch Duare Sarkar programme as her specially abled child started receiving financial assistance with which she runs the family.

It needs a mention that turncoat Mihir Goswami is contesting from Natabari while Cooch Behar's MP Nisith Pramanik is BJP's candidate from Dinhata. Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday vehemently attacked both without naming them for contesting in the polls without "doing anything for the people".

BJP, however, claimed of performing better than Lok Sabha in the district.