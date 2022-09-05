Protests held at three rly stations in Bengal seeking increase in train frequency

Kolkata: Locals staged protests at three railway stations in Bengal's Hooghly district on Monday demanding that frequency of train services be increased to deal with passenger rush.



Agitations were held at Khanyan, Palandu and Pandua stations, disrupting services on the first day of the week, a railway spokesperson said.

Stones were reportedly hurled at a train at Khanyan, with protesters urging passengers to join them in the demonstration.

One of the agitators said dearth of trains leave passengers panicked as they shove each other to board trains, often leading to accidents.

The railways official said that services have been curtailed to an extent for a few days due to the ongoing work on a stretch of railway tracks.

"The police are currently trying to convince the agitators to lift the protest," he added.